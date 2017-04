Hungry for the win

Robbie Bates, shown playing for West last season, will lineup against his former club for the first time today as Central take on the Robins at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Robbie Bates, shown playing for West last season, will lineup against his former club for the first time today as Central take on the Robins at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

After a week’s rest for Easter, Central and West return to the field today both hungry to notch up their first wins for the season.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Memorial Oval but due to delays with the ground’s surface repairs it has been moved to the Alma.

Both teams have shown glimpses of improvement across the opening two rounds, Central more so than West, but a win here today is crucial in kick starting their season and a loss would set them back even more.

