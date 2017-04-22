NBN in sight

By Kara de Groot

The NBN rollout is underway in Broken Hill, with some property and infrastructure inspections already taking place.

North Broken Hill is expected to receive Fibre To The Curb (FTTC) sometime in the first half of next year, while South Broken Hill should expect to see the same rollout in the second half of 2018.

NBN spokesperson Marcela Balart said people in Broken Hill should be able to make the switch to the NBN in the second half of the year.

