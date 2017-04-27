130 years of health

The rotunda in Central Reserve (now known as Sturt Park) was built for the Hospital Sunday folk. The rotunda in Central Reserve (now known as Sturt Park) was built for the Hospital Sunday folk.

By Christine Adams

One hundred and thirty years of continual health service by hospitals within Broken Hill and District will be celebrated on Sunday, May 7 at the Broken Hill Hospital Museum within the Sulphide Street Railway & Historical Museum Complex.

Entry to the museum complex will be free from 10am. Proceedings will commence at 1pm.

As in days gone by entertainment will be supplied by a Broken Hill Band-in this instance the Burke Ward Fife Band followed by the Broken Hill Singers. Afternoon tea will be available.

