Test for Pies

By Tyler Hannigan

Tyler Hannigan

With their first win last week and South missing a couple of big names, Central will be hopeful of a much more competitive effort against them compared to round one.

The first meeting of these sides last year ended with South winning easily by 80 points. Central started well that day with six scoring shots in the first quarter although they could only manage one goal out of those. After that it was all South as Cody Schorn kicked four goals, Marcus O’Brien three and Marc Purcell led the way in the midfield.

Please log in to read the whole article.