Big journey for Stuart

Stuart Churchill before his walk last year from Menindee to Broken Hill.

By Daniel Stringer

A Broken Hill police officer is walking 200km to help people feel as though they are not alone.

Senior Constable Stuart Churchill is preparing to walk from Wilcannia to Broken Hill in order to raise awareness for post traumatic stress, suicide prevention and depression.

This will be the third year running that Stuart undertakes the gruelling challenge, but he says all the pain is worth it to achieve the goal.

