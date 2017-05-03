Petition for better rail service

Tex Morton (middle) along with councillors Ron Page (right) and Tom Kennedy are petitioning for more rail services between the Silver City and Sydney and Adelaide. Tex Morton (middle) along with councillors Ron Page (right) and Tom Kennedy are petitioning for more rail services between the Silver City and Sydney and Adelaide.

By Daniel Stringer

A concerned local is petitioning the state and federal governments to improve rail services between Broken Hill, Sydney and Adelaide.

Local resident Tex Morton has created a petition in an attempt to persuade the NSW Government to add an extra weekly rail service between Broken Hill and Sydney.

At present the Broken Hill to Sydney service runs once a week, meaning those using the service are required to stay in Broken Hill or Sydney for seven days.

