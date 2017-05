Wild beauties for Hill

Cath Healy with the 4BP horses that have been gelded during the week. PICTURE: Supplied Cath Healy with the 4BP horses that have been gelded during the week. PICTURE: Supplied

By By Emily Roberts

An outback property set on saving Snowy Mountain horses from being culled will soon be setting up clinics to help provide the horses with a home.

Twelve months ago, Jarrod Hughes, from Belarabon Station, volunteered to house and train a number of brumbies from the Kosciuszko National Park.

It came after an announcement by NSW Environment Minister Mark Speakman who said while wild horses would always be part of the cultural heritage of Kosciuszko National Park, current numbers were unsustainable and the horses were damaging the park’s fragile alpine and subalpine environment.

