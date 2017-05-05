Vision for Silver City

By Kara de Groot

A new service is set to make the lives of blind or vision impaired locals a little easier.

Vision Australia staff will visit the Silver City every three months to provide a range of services to help blind and vision impaired people live more independently.

Orientation and mobility assistance, orthoptics and occupational therapy and adaptive technology are among the range of services Vision Australia hopes to provide to the more than 500 people in Broken Hill with sight problems.

