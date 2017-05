North punches true

Boxer Darrell North with his recently won ring for the NSW masters title and trophy for the Queensland titles. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Local boxer Darrell North has continued his winning ways with victories in both the NSW and Queensland state masters titles.

The wins make North a three-time champion after winning the South Australian state title last November. He won both the NSW and QLD bouts by points.

What made his wins even more remarkable is that he contracted the flu days before his NSW title fight but admits his ego prevented him from throwing in the towel.

