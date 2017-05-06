West chance

By By Tyler Hannigan

An under-strength and under-sized South team travel to the Jube today to take on a West team desperate to kick-start their season.

South’s usually plentiful big man stocks are down today with the likes of Dylan Browne, Mitch Henderson and Wade Gepp all missing, leaving the sole ruck duties to Jordan Holmes.

Also out from last week’s demolition of Central are Jake Peters, Drew Hardy and Jake Gepp while Cody Schorn, who was a late out before last weekend’s game, is set to return.

Please log in to read the whole article.