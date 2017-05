Hodgins steps up

Jake Hodgins in action back in 2015. Hodgins suffered a badly broken leg later that season and finally makes his return to the League side today for the Magpies. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke

By Tyler Hannigan

North’s first venture over the hill occurs today as they are hosted by Central at the Alma.

Central’s euphoria after their first win of the season against West was quickly forgotten when they were thumped last round by South to the tune of 85 points. Magpies’ skipper Matt Sullivan kicked three goals and Justin Heath produced his usual best but Central were never in the contest.

Among the inclusions for Central, Jake Hodgins is one of the feel-good stories of the season thus far. Hodgins suffered a broken leg back in 2015 and had a number of further complications but has returned this season to play all reserve games and has been among the best players in all of them.

