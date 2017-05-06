Larger than life

Andrew Beven, who passed away on Saturday, was a talented performer. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel Andrew Beven, who passed away on Saturday, was a talented performer. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel

Entertainer extraordinaire Andrew Beven will long be remembered as a fun-loving person who impacted so many lives, a funeral service for the talented performer was told yesterday.

Hundreds of mourners packed into Liberty House to farewell the well-known local who passed away on Saturday aged 42.

They heard Mr Beven, who was accepted into The Australian Ballet School in Sydney at 17 and went on to forge a successful dance career, was a larger-than-life character who loved to entertain.

