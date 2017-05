Nurses reunite for tribute

Gail Vivian, Wendy Chynoweth and Wendy Evans discuss the starching requirements for their old nurse’s uniforms. PICTURES: Kara de Groot Gail Vivian, Wendy Chynoweth and Wendy Evans discuss the starching requirements for their old nurse’s uniforms. PICTURES: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The Broken Hill Base Hospital’s 130th anniversary was also an opportunity for former work colleagues and friends to get together and reminisce.

Gail Vivian, Wendy Chynoweth and Wendy Evans were all nurses together in the late 60’s, when the building was known as ‘the ship in the desert’.

As well as discussing duties, they shared stories on some of their escapades, and corrected some misconceptions.

