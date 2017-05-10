Hindy shares his story

By Daniel Stringer

A former rugby league star was in Broken Hill yesterday to share his story with problem gambling and set an example for the younger generation.

Nathan Hindmarsh is a former rugby league star who represented Australia on 23 occasions, however he was in Broken Hill yesterday to talk about a more sensitive topic.

Early on in his career Nathan had his own battle with gambling and he took the time yesterday to share his story with students at Willyama High School and students in the Clontarf Foundation at Broken Hill High School.

