Boost for region

Parkes MP Mark Coulton (left) with federal Treasurer Scott Morrison. Mr Coulton said the federal budget has delivered for his electorate.

By Andrew Robertson

The federal budget could deliver extra apprenticeships to Broken Hill and boost plans for an airport upgrade, according to Parkes MP Mark Coulton.

While the $8.4 billion in funding announced for the Inland Rail project will benefit towns in the east of his vast electorate, Mr Coulton said there were “a couple of things” that stood out for Broken Hill and other centres to the west in Tuesday’s budget.

He said local schools would do well out of changes to funding and the budget would also deliver more money for mental health, including the wider use of teleconferencing in remote areas.

