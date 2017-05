Monster Madness coming to BH

The Monsters Trucks in action before a huge crowd at the Memorial Oval in 2014.PICTURE: Ethan James The Monsters Trucks in action before a huge crowd at the Memorial Oval in 2014.PICTURE: Ethan James

By Michael Murphy

The Broken Hill Speedway is set to erupt with six of the best Monster Trucks from Australia and the United States for one crazy, action-packed night of family entertainment.

It has been three years since a four-tonne, 1500 horsepower Monster Truck has graced the Silver City. One of the largest crowds seen at the Memorial Oval in decades turned out during a blistering hot February night in 2014.

But the Monsters won’t have to battle the heat this time around, and organisers are guaranteeing Broken Hill fans have “never seen a show quite like this”.

