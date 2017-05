Zing by Kelstar

Kelly Mawby enjoys the sunshine at the community markets on Saturday.PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Life’s too short to wear boring earrings, says Kelly Mawby, a clerk by day, jewellery designer by night.

The regular at the Broken Hill Community Markets has been making an impression with her colourful accessories that come to life well after the sun goes down.

“Once the kids are in bed - because they like to help - I break out some cheese and bikkies and a bottle of red, and get stuck into it,” Kelly said on Saturday, between serving customers in Sturt Park.

