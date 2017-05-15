Vets warn of new strain

By Emily Roberts

A new strain of the deadly parvovirus has been discovered in Australia, with vets warning pet owners to look out for their dogs.

Local RSPCA vet Rachel Bailey said a new strain of the highly contagious parvovirus, known as Canine Parvovirus-2c, has been discovered in Adelaide and Victoria last month.

“Some vets suspect that this strain has existed in Australia for the past couple of years, as some animals presenting with classic parvovirus symptoms have returned negative in-hospital tests, but until now it has never been properly identified by scientists,” she told the BDT.

