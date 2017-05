One of city’s finest honoured with medal

Reginald Pinkerton inspects the latest police vehicle in operation ... the 93-year-old began his career as a mounted trooper.PICTURE Michael Murphy Reginald Pinkerton inspects the latest police vehicle in operation ... the 93-year-old began his career as a mounted trooper.PICTURE Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A well-known police officer in Broken Hill during the ‘60s and ‘70s - Reginald Pinkerton - was awarded his National Police Service Medal on Saturday night during a reunion of more 100 former officers who served in the Far West.

The 93-year-old travelled with his family from Adelaide for the Barrier Local Area Command Reunion at the weekend, with his son Peter making the arrangements for the presentation at a function at the Barrier Social Democratic Club.

The National Police Service Medal recognises officers of good ethical conduct who have served at least 15 years in the force, a feat certainly accomplished by Reginald.

