Brown’s big haul

Central skipper Matt Sullivan tries to get away from West’s Liam King (left) and Leighton Raven. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan Central skipper Matt Sullivan tries to get away from West’s Liam King (left) and Leighton Raven. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Despite another last quarter fight back, Central were easy winners over West on Saturday at the Jubilee Oval to the tune of 48 points.

West started solidly and hit the scoreboard first with a goal to Tom Kickett however it was then time for the Lionel Brown show.

The returning Brown booted the next four goals while Brent Christie also kicked two. Brown’s first touch was a jumping mark before turning quickly and kicking truly from 50 metres out to set the tone for the day.

