Life filled with music

The Barrier Industrial Union Band in 1954, ready to perform for the Queen’s visit. Ray can be found in the front row, fifth from the left.PICTURE: Supplied The Barrier Industrial Union Band in 1954, ready to perform for the Queen’s visit. Ray can be found in the front row, fifth from the left.PICTURE: Supplied

By Kara de Groot

THE Barrier Industrial Union’s Band vice-president Ray Sayers has played at nearly 70 Anzac Day ceremonies over the years, and the sun hasn’t set on him yet.

Ray’s life has included music for 69 years, starting at age 13 when he joined the Police Boy’s Club Band.

Also known as the Citizens-Police Boy’s Club Band, it was first established in February 1946 as a 55-piece brass band, with the instruments shipped over from England.

Please log in to read the whole article.