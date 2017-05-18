Nats Praise

By Daniel Stringer

A Broken Hill icon has praised the efforts of the National Party and the local member for their contribution to the city.

With members of the Nationals hitting Broken Hill today for their annual conference, Gary Radford praised their efforts. Mr Radford was particularly complimentary about the work that has been done and is about to get underway on the Tibooburra road.

“The road being bituminised to Tibooburra was certainly a major input from the coalition government and at present, if the residents do not know, there is 62 kilometres unsealed and I am told by the end of the financial year there will only be 50km left to be sealed,” Mr Radford told the BDT.

