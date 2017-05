Lounge future in doubt

Muriel Noble and Shirley Benton enjoy morning tea and a chat yesterday. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Muriel Noble and Shirley Benton enjoy morning tea and a chat yesterday. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The Seniors Lounge at the North Mine Hall in Elizabeth Park is growing in popularity, but organisers say it’s in danger of closing unless funds are found.

The Lounge opened in August last year and aims to provide Broken Hill’s older population with a social alternative twice a week.

“It’s open from 10am to 3pm every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and clients pay less than $10 on the days they want to attend for morning tea and lunch, and the various crafts and activities we ran,” said program manager Sue Johnstone.

