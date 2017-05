Teen faces arson charge

Police have charged a 15-year-old local boy with stealing and torching a car in the city this week.

The boy is alleged to have stolen a Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive from McCulloch Street early on Monday morning, dumped it just off Brown Street and set it alight.

Police said yesterday that he was out on bail for similar offences at the time.

