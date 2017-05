Bush boy to take on sea challenge

Brendan Cullen (centre) will be taking on the South Head Roughwater Swim in Sydney on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied Brendan Cullen (centre) will be taking on the South Head Roughwater Swim in Sydney on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied

By David Kuerschner

Most would know Brendan Cullen for his ability on the footy field in Broken Hill or for chasing sheep around a paddock, but not as a swimmer.

But on Sunday, Brendan is taking on the rough water in the Bondi Beach to Watson Bay 10km Ocean Swim.

Brendan started to wind back his football commitments in 2010 while his family was managing a property called Avenel, 150km north of Broken Hill along the NSW/SA border. Brendan and his family have since moved closer to town, and now manage Kars Station on the Menindee Road.

Please log in to read the whole article.