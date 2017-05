Uni centre to become reality

Michael Williams and Duncan Taylor are celebrating the announcement that the Far West University Centre will be established in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer Michael Williams and Duncan Taylor are celebrating the announcement that the Far West University Centre will be established in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

The Far West University will now become a reality, after Broken Hill was announced as one of five locations to receive funding by the state government.

