Hub jumps ahead

YMCA Centre Manager Shane Simmons and his staff will soon say goodbye to the Chloride Street venue as they prepare to move to Oxide Street during renovations. YMCA Centre Manager Shane Simmons and his staff will soon say goodbye to the Chloride Street venue as they prepare to move to Oxide Street during renovations.

By Emily Roberts

The YMCA’s Wellness Hub is moving in leaps and bounds with the announcement of the project managers and the transition of the gym to a new location.

In January 2017, YMCA NSW was awarded a $3.9 million grant, from the NSW Government’s Restart NSW Resources for Regions program to fund the redevelopment of the existing Broken Hill YMCA into an integrated health and wellness hub for the community.

They also received contributions from City Council.

