Civic Centre shuts

The newly-renovated Civic Centre has been shut down just days after being officially re-opened by Deputy Premier John Barlilaro at The Nationals Conference.

The beleaguered $5.1 million project has suffered a string of setbacks since it began last year, including design flaws and an asbestos scare.

City Council yesterday announced it would relocate all events scheduled for the concert hall until at least the end of June because of problems with bathrooms.

