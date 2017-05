Company targets events

Jane Hywood, the Regional manager of Buses R Us which is opening a new office in the Town Square and hoping to take over the Line of Lode cafe for a new venture. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Jane Hywood, the Regional manager of Buses R Us which is opening a new office in the Town Square and hoping to take over the Line of Lode cafe for a new venture. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

Buses R Us, the company that’s been taking the people of Broken Hill to Adelaide for almost a decade, is about to make their local presence even stronger.

If things go to plan it could hold, literally, the most prominent position in the city.

Not only is it opening a new office downtown, but the company has its eye on the long-empty cafe that sits high on the Line of Lode.

