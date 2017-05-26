Rifle hunt

By Andrew Robertson

Police have “grave concerns” they were unable to locate a rifle that a man was allegedly brandishing in a photo that he sent to a former partner he was threatening.

Officers found Chevy Brady hiding when they raided a house in Harris Street on Wednesday afternoon but they failed to find any trace of the firearm, the Local Court heard yesterday.

However Brady, 24, still faces a charge of possessing an unauthorised firearm with the court hearing police intended to use the photo he had sent in a text as evidence, along with cartridges they’d found during the search.

