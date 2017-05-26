Cumming in squad

Broken Hill export Isaac Cumming has taken a step closer to his AFL debut after being named in an extended squad for Greater Western Sydney’s match against West Coast.

Cumming was one of five new faces named last night in the squad to travel to Perth for Sunday’s clash.

Others included Tim Mohr, Dawson Simpson, Harry Himmelberg and Matthew Kennedy, with the latter already given the nod as one of two replacements for injured forwards Steve Johnson (knee) and Rory Lobb (groin).

