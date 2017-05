The Big Australian calls out to Hill

Construction on the Olympic Dam’s Southern Mine Area is underway. PICTURE: Supplied Construction on the Olympic Dam’s Southern Mine Area is underway. PICTURE: Supplied

By Kara de Groot

BHP has announced some 350 jobs are opening up at its Olympic Dam mine in South Australia.

Australia’s largest underground mine is looking to expand operations into the Southern Mine Area of the site, and BHP Olympic Dam Asset President Jacqui McGill said people from Broken Hill are encouraged to apply.

“We would encourage residents, particularly women, from BHP’s birthplace of Broken Hill who are safety focussed, team players and who have the confidence to speak up and share their ideas to consider applying for roles available,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.