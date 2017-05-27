Heritage listing for Radium Hill

By Andrew Robertson

It’s been a long time coming for at least one former resident but Radium Hill, the site of Australia’s first uranium mine, has now been recognised for its heritage value.

The South Australian government yesterday announced the ghost town and cemetery 110km southwest of Broken Hill off the Barrier Highway has been included in the SA Heritage Register.

According to the government, the site demonstrates the evolution of uranium mining in that state and “its strong association with post-war nuclear technology”.

