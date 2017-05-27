League leaders set to march on

South youngster Alex Johnston is starting to string together some great games of footy for the Roos. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South youngster Alex Johnston is starting to string together some great games of footy for the Roos. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By 'Torpedo

Ladder leaders South look set to dish out a football lesson this afternoon when they take on West at the Alma Oval.

The Roos were at their best last week when they methodically carried out a 73-point demolition job of the Magpies, and there’s no reason why they can’t do the same against the hapless Robins today.

West were absolutely thrashed last week, falling short of a Bulldog onslaught by 130 points.

