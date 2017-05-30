RFDS ball switches halls

RFDS Women’s Auxiliary president, Coral Ford and assistant treasurer Mary Beven have been busy selling tickets at Elders for the ball on Saturday. RFDS Women’s Auxiliary president, Coral Ford and assistant treasurer Mary Beven have been busy selling tickets at Elders for the ball on Saturday.

There’s been a last-minute change of venue but the annual Flying Doctor ball is still a goer this weekend.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Broken Hill Women’s Auxiliary have been busy planning the Flying Doctor Ball which is on Saturday.

The ball will be held at the Whitehouse Convention Centre in Boughtman Street, across from the Lamb Oval.

