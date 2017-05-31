Lawrie rises to challenge

Lawrie Hutton with his Cessna 172 F.

By Kara de Groot

Broken Hillite Lawrence ‘Lawrie’ Hutton has been flying planes for nearly 30 years, but he said it was more chance than anything that got him started.

He first stepped foot into the cockpit in 1962, but a broken leg on a skiing trip quickly put that idea to rest.

It wasn’t until more than 20 years later that Lawrie returned to the pilot’s seat, but now you can’t get him out of the air.

