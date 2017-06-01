A shot in the arm

Macs Oven Foods’ Marcia Lively said more trade from the new health complex would be most welcome, as long as parking was sorted out. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Macs Oven Foods’ Marcia Lively said more trade from the new health complex would be most welcome, as long as parking was sorted out. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Cafes in Argent Street are hopeful that the planned health complex development in Crystal Street will bring more business, but have concerns about parking.

The health complex, to be built on the corner of Crystal and Sulphide streets, will house a dentist, staff offices, a reconfigured ambulatory care wing, and child, family and community health services.

It’s believed it will create about 100 positions, which should see increased business brought to the city’s CBD.

