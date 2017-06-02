Hospital exit

Health District chairman Tom Hynes Health District chairman Tom Hynes

By Andrew Robertson

Ex-deputy premier replaces board chairman

Far West Local Health District chairman, Tom Hynes, has resigned less than eight months after being accused of orchestrating the removal of four other board members.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced Mr Hynes’ shock resignation and the immediate appointment of former Labor deputy premier, Andrew Refshauge, as his replacement yesterday.

Mr Hynes, who was a member of the FWLHD for six years and its chairman since 2012, was linked to the dismissal of four members of the health district board last year.

Please log in to read the whole article.