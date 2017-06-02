Councillors propose ideas to deter vandals

By Emily Roberts



After a spate of vandalism around the city, a councillor wants to look at developing community programs to prevent similar events from happening again.

At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, Councillor Tom Kennedy suggested that it would be beneficial to develop programs to prevent vandalism.

“I would like to know if there were any programs that council could develop to get the community involved,” he said.

