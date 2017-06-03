New health chair doctor must restore confidence: Secord

By Andrew Robertson

The new chairman of the Far West Local Health District has a giant job ahead of him to restore confidence in the “crisis-ridden” health service, according to NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord.

Mr Secord said he “cautiously welcomed” the appointment of Dr Andrew Refshauge, who takes on the role following the sudden resignation of Tom Hynes on Wednesday.

Mr Hynes’ departure comes after two separate reviews were conducted into the dismissal of four board members in October last year on the orders of previous health minister Jillian Skinner.

Please log in to read the whole article.