Last chance for Robins

Ben McInerney plays game number 150 today. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling Ben McInerney plays game number 150 today. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Today is the start of AFL Broken Hill’s split round as West take on Central at the Jubilee Oval in what is a make or break clash for the Robins.

Now winless from eight games, West are two games behind Central in the race for third place and the last finals spot. A loss here would almost end their season with only three more games against the Magpies to come and they’d need to win all of them by big margins or hope to steal a game against North or South.

After a disappointing last two weeks, Central needs to regain that winning feeling today against a West team that they’ve beaten twice before. While they are in prime position to play finals, they can almost make a certainty of it today.

