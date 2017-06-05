Gold diggers gain cred

Tibooburra's Pioneer Park is one of the first stops for visitors to the town

By Kara de Groot

Fossickers and prospectors are welcome at Tibooburra, now formal rules and guidelines have been set out.

Following a meeting of the Tibooburra Common Trust Committee on Wednesday night, official permits are being produced and processes have been formalised.

Secretary of the Common Trust Committee, John Aimsworth, said the meeting had a good attendance from locals, the crown lands department and visiting prospectors.

