High school challenge

Teacher Terry Ellice with students Jay Vidal, Chris King, Jagan Baxter and PJ Hackett. Teacher Terry Ellice with students Jay Vidal, Chris King, Jagan Baxter and PJ Hackett.

By Kara de Groot

The Globe Home Timber and Hardware car park will see some action today when students from Broken Hill High and Willyama compete against each other in a construction project.

The local competition is part of a state-wide initiative that will see finalists head to the Timber & Working With Wood show held in Sydney at the end of June to demonstrate their projects.

Four Year 9 students from each school will be given two hours to create projects from plans provided, and BHHS technological and applied studies teacher, Terry Ellice, said his students are ready to go.

