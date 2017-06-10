Death of a hero

Percy Brookfield was a big, strong man. He tackled the gunman at Riverton Station in 1921 and was killed. "Jack", as he was known to the people of Broken Hill, was 45 when he died.

By Craig Brealey

Broken Hill’s most famous political leader, Percy Brookfield, was murdered at a train station 96 years ago and to this day no-one can say for certain that he was not assassinated.

Now a doctor in Adelaide who has been researching the history of train lines in South Australia has come across new evidence about the sensational death of the Socialist firebrand and local hero.

On Monday night John Wilson will be in the city to present his findings to the public at the Broken Hill Historical Society’s offices.

