Women take centre stage

Broken Hill women’s combined team players Makayla Berg (left) and Bec Wall with coach Sheldon Hall. Wall will captain the side against Sunraysia today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Broken Hill women’s combined team players Makayla Berg (left) and Bec Wall with coach Sheldon Hall. Wall will captain the side against Sunraysia today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The first official women’s representative AFL game held locally will be on today as Broken Hill takes on Sunraysia’s best at the Jubilee Oval.

Broken Hill had previously played a combined women’s game in 2012 against Port Lincoln as a curtain raiser to the Miner’s Cup.

Port Lincoln also travelled to town for an end-of-season trip and played a scratch match later that year but this will be the first official combined match on Broken Hill soil.

