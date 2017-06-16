Car thieves plead guilty

By Craig Brealey

One of two young men who accompanied an escapee from jail in Alice Springs on his flight from justice which ended in Broken Hill had spent time in the notorious Don Dale Detention Centre in Darwin, the Local Court heard yesterday.

Ethan James Austral (18) and Rhys McLean (22) pleaded guilty to stealing cars and other offences after police withdrew several like charges in the Local Court yesterday.

In December last year, Austral’s brother, Jermaine (20), escaped from prison, stole a car from tourists in Alice Springs and days later picked up Ethan, McLean and a 16-year-old boy.

