Carlton great in for Dogs

Diehard Carlton fan Christos Niarossis is excited for Anthony Koutoufides to play for North this weekend and hopes that the other club’s can bring in a marquee player in the future. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Diehard Carlton fan Christos Niarossis is excited for Anthony Koutoufides to play for North this weekend and hopes that the other club’s can bring in a marquee player in the future. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Carlton legend Anthony ‘Kouta’ Koutoufides lands in Broken Hill today ahead of his game for the North Bulldogs as they take on the South Roos for top spot on the League ladder.

Koutoufides, 44, played 278 games for the Blues from 1992 until his retirement in 2007, gaining All-Australian selection in 1995 and 2000 and played in Carlton’s 1995 premiership team.

He’s visited Broken Hill before as a guest speaker at South’s old timers function and said he’s looking forward to returning.

Please log in to read the whole article.