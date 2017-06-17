Sweaty burglar gets hard time

By Craig Brealey

A hard-working burglar who smashed through a ceiling and cut open a steel door with an angle grinder to get to a club’s safe has been jailed for a year.

Reginald Betts, from South Australia, ran out of the Sturt Club when the alarm went off, snatching bottles of booze as he fled, and when police caught him he was “sweating profusely” and covered in dust.

Twenty-six-year-old Betts pleaded guilty yesterday in the Local Court to the charge of breaking into the club about 3am on January 12 this year.

