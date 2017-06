Kouta pulls crowd

By Tyler Hannigan

A massive crowd packed into the Jubilee Oval on Saturday to watch AFL Hall of Famer and Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides play for the North Bulldogs in their clash with South.

Estimates on the numbers vary somewhere in between 1500 to 1700, making it one of the largest crowds for a Broken Hill regular season game in decades.

The game itself didn’t fail to live up to expectations either with South prevailing by 12 points after both sides traded the lead multiple times through the day.

