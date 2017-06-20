Tough decision

By Emily Roberts

The decision to move the South Pharmacy from Patton Street to the Coles complex wasn’t made lightly, according to the owner.

South Pharmacy’s owner, Andrew Johnson said he and the partners of Outback Pharmacies looked at many different options before finally deciding to move the pharmacy.

The announcement was made over the weekend, with plans to have the pharmacy moved and ready to open by August.

